MUNCIE — Testing of samples taken from the Salt Fork River last week by Illinois Environmental Protection Agency officials have not detected a harmful algae bloom, according to the state agency.

IEPA officials said the results did not show the presence of microsystin or cylindrospermopsin, toxins that can be present in blue-green algae and can be harmful to people and pets.

While most blue-green algae are a natural part of ecosystems and are harmless, according to the agency, some can produce toxic chemicals that cause sickness or other health effects in people and pets, depending on the amount and type of exposure.

State officials elected to test water from the Salt Fork after reports last week about a stretch of bright green coloring in the river observed over the course of a few days as far upstream as Flatville and downstream as Danville. Citizens also reported, and documented with pictures, some dead and dying fish in the bright green areas of the river.

Kim Biggs with the IEPA said that although a blue-green algae isn’t present, a green algae, which is a normal part of the aquatic system, might be.

“The blue-green algae are the ones that can produce the cyanotoxins of concern,” she said. “If water conditions change, it may be evaluated again.”

Biggs added that the state agency still suggests that people and pets avoid any waters that look unusual out of an abundance of caution.

Paul Williams, who lives in the Homer area and fishes and floats the Salt Fork often, said he first noticed the coloring Aug. 4, but it wasn’t until a few days later, when he heard about the green water from other residents, that he investigated further and saw how bright green it actually appeared.

He also found dead fish of all sizes and species in the water.

He took about a dozen pictures of dead fish, he said, but easily could have taken 100.

Williams said he drove to several bridges over the Salt Fork to check the water at each spot and look for dead fish, and he tracked the green coloring to near Flatville before it got too dark to see further.

Williams, who has been around the river since he was a kid, said he’s never before seen the water that green.

“Nothing that dramatic,” he said.

The IEPA and Illinois Department of Public Health have been reminding residents this summer — prompted by national reports of algal toxin exposure causing illnesses and dog deaths after contact with blue-green algae blooms — to exercise caution if they are planning activities on Illinois waterways, including lakes, rivers, streams and ponds.

During summer months, water conditions are ideal for blue-green algae growth (also known as cyanobacteria), which are microscopic organisms that naturally occur in lakes and streams, according to state officials. Rapid growth of algae is referred to as a “bloom.”

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources was looking into the fish kill, which was not abundant, but it had no estimate on the number of dead fish.

Natural resources official Rachel Torbert said it appears it was a natural fish kill, not caused by pollution.

“This is not uncommon given the time of year; midsummer, very dry causing those ‘stagnant’ water conditions in pools,” Torbert said in an e-mail Thursday to The News-Gazette.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, algae blooms in general — not just blue-green algae — can cause a die-off of fish when conditions are right. Those include the fact that warm water typically holds less dissolved oxygen than cold water, and that while algae in waterways produce oxygen through photosynthesis during the day, the process stops without sunlight, creating levels that are too low for fish.

The federal agency said this recipe can be a result of natural conditions or human activity, such as increased nitrogen, phosphorus and nutrients in waterways as a result of runoff from fertilizers, automobiles, sewage, manure and other sources.