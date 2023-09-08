CHAMPAIGN — If you paid to park at the called-off performance of writer-actor Colin Jost, State Farm Center is offering a refund.
As for ticket refunds or a possible rescheduling of the show, no information was available yet.
One disgruntled ticket-holder, film critic Chuck Koplinski, was critical of the way State Farm Center handled the situation.
The show was to begin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, and an announcement was made at 8 p.m. saying it was being called off due to travel-related issues, he said.
Koplinski said he believes State Farm Center staff would have known ahead of the start time for the show that Jost wasn’t going to make it and meanwhile ticket-holders were paying for parking and buying food and beverages.
There were a lot of empty seats, despite a buy-one, get-one-free ticket promotion, he said.
“They would have known by 6:30. The doors open at 6:30,” Koplinski said. “You’re telling me you didn’t know an hour by showtime? Who are you kidding here.”
Ticket-holders are being asked to stay tuned for updates on this website.
The website that ticket holders are being asked to keep an eye on about refunds and possible rescheduling says the show was postponed due to “an unexpected weather-related travel disruption affecting all three artists scheduled to perform.”
Updates will be shared here as they are available: https://t.co/tjqsFPCbdB pic.twitter.com/PPExE7Jqsn— State Farm Center (@StateFarmCenter) September 8, 2023
Brad Swanson, assistant director of marketing and sales for State Farm Center, said the postponement announcement was made without delay, as soon as it was possible to do that.
“Ultimately all involved were trying to figure out a solution until the point that the announcement was made,” he said.
Updates on the event’s status, ticketing and parking fees will be shared with ticket holders via email or on the website, he said.
In an update later Friday morning, the website indicates parking fees paid on credit cards will automatically be refunded by Monday, but credit card holders should know it may take seven to 10 business days to process the refunds.
Guests who paid for parking in cash are being asked to visit the Illinois ticket office in the main west lobby at State Farm Center or to contact a representative by email at illinitickets@illinois.edu.