URBANA — John Hanlon’s legal career found its legs in 1985, when he worked on the case of Rolando Cruz, a man charged, and later exonerated, over the rape and murder of a 10-year-old.
Crucial DNA evidence led to Cruz’s pardon in 2002, after 12 years on death row.
Another man, Brian Dugan, pleaded guilty to the murder in 2009 after his DNA was matched to the scene.
He had been convicted of two separate murders.
After 12 years directing Illinois’ chapter of the Innocence Project, where he helped exonerate 18 defendants, Hanlon has returned to his work as a lawyer.
And he’s joined a commission tasked with sharpening the state’s forensics practices that have driven so many of his cases.
Monday marked the first meeting of the Illinois Forensic Sciences Commission, a new entity where state police administrators, researchers, advocacy organizations and practitioners of law oversee the use of forensic evidence in the state.
The meetings will be hosted in the University of Illinois Carl R. Woese Institute for Genomic Biology.
“The goal of the commission is to look at forensics best practices,” Hanlon said. “As it filters through courtrooms, how can it translate into correct convictions?”
According to Illinois State Police, members of the commission will review the overall forensics process, from scene collection to court convictions, “eliminating inefficiencies” while making sure public policy on the topic is based on sound science.
They’re also tasked with education, like training professionals who handle and deliberate the evidence on how to use it properly.
Illinois ranks second in wrongful convictions (372) among U.S. states since 1989, according to the National Registry of Exonerations. But those cases aren’t the only impetus for this work.
When the Illinois Coalition Against Sexual Assault became part of the Illinois Joint Sexual Assault Working Group in 2015, “the horror stories of evidence collection backlogs were numerous,” ICASA director and forensic commission member Carrie Ward said Monday. “Kits were found untested across the state, and the wait time for tests for kits that weren’t tested, stretched into years instead of weeks or months.”
But progress over the last two years by ISP’s division of forensic sciences is worthy of praise, Ward said. From February 2019 to December 2021, 97 percent of forensic sexual assault evidence older than six months was processed and eliminated from the state’s backlog, according to Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly.
“If a survivor has chosen to undergo the evidence collection process, they deserve to have those kits tested in a timely and efficient manner,” Ward said. “Our state has been doing so much better, and we are relieved and heartened by that progress.”
Advancements in data management systems, robotics and forensic scientist hiring have led to an overall 72 percent reduction in the state’s forensic backlog over that time period. The state’s DNA forensic backlog is the lowest since 2010.
After their current recruitment drive, ISP Deputy Director of Forensic Services Robin Woolery believes “we will achieve our goal of a 30-day-or-less turnaround time in all of our disciplines, and a faster report completion in scene and evidence services,” she said.
As of Feb. 28, there were more than 7,000 samples in ISP’s forensic backlog, most of them (4,218) biological: things like blood, semen and saliva awaiting analysis as evidence from criminal cases.
In Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s pending budget proposal, he suggests the hiring of 300 Illinois State Police cadets, which would include new crime scene investigators.
ISP will soon build a new crime laboratory and administrative facility in Joliet, with the help of $76.6 million from Rebuild Illinois. Construction continues on another forensic facility in Decatur, expected to open later this year.
For now, the UI is playing host for the forensic commission, but there are talks to expand its contributions. Cris Hughes, a UI anthropology professor, served on the state’s forensics task force, and is the academic member of the commission.
“I reached out to the state police to discuss how the university could serve the needs and agendas of the state police in terms of genomics or any other kinds of research components,” Hughes said. She met with ISP director Kelly, and “after alluding to the potential for a partnership, he said he’d love to have the commission on campus.”
The Illinois Forensic Science Commission is now one of 11 similar entities across the U.S. Many of these bodies, Hughes said, focus on misconduct and mishandling of forensic evidence, but ISP already has divisions to cover that focus.
“Director Kelly’s vision for this is to think bigger, to think beyond the technicalities. Let’s get people together, all the disparate people who are looking for the same thing. Which is to seek justice in a timely and appropriate manner, informed by science,” Hughes said.