CHAMPAIGN — A female inmate died at an area hospital after she collapsed in the Champaign County jail Thursday morning.
Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 5 is investigating the woman’s death at the request of the county sheriff’s office.
A state police announcement said correctional officers had located the woman in the jail after she had fallen to the floor.
Jail personnel activated EMS and performed lifesaving measures. The woman was transported by ambulance to an area hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.
An autopsy will be conducted, and the cause of death is unknown at this time, sheriff’s police said.
The Champaign County Coroner’s Office is assisting in the investigation.