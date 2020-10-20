MAHOMET — Illinois State Police are saying the vehicle that struck two bicyclists last week was not a semi-truck, but a white Mustang.
One bicyclist received non-life threatening injuries in the Oct. 11 incident just west of Mahomet, and another — Carle Hospital’s Dr. William Schuh — died two days later. The third bicyclist in the group wasn’t hit, according to state police.
The vehicle westbound on U.S. 150 didn’t stop, state police said.
“Information developed has led law enforcement to now be seeking a vehicle of interest in this crash, a 2010-2014 white Ford Mustang, with black side view mirrors,” state police said. “The vehicle would have sustained damage to the front right bumper, front right quarter panel, and the passenger side view mirror was broken off.”
State police are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact them at 217-278-5000 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, online at 373tips.com or with the P3 Tips smartphone app.