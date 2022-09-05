MATTOON — A man who fled from Illinois State Police early Sunday, going through three counties, was ultimately arrested.
Preliminary information from state police is that around 7:25 a.m., several callers reported seeing a woman being forced into a vehicle on Interstate 57 near Mattoon.
Troopers located the vehicle headed north and tried to stop it between Tuscola and Pesotum.
Instead, the male driver sped off, leading troopers on a pursuit that ended near the intersection of Short and Columbia streets in Mansfield in Piatt County about 8:50 a.m.
The woman was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The incident remains under investigation, police said.