MATTOON - A man who fled from Illinois State Police early Sunday, going through three counties, was ultimately arrested.

Preliminary information from state police is that around 7:25 a.m., several callers reported seeing a woman being forced into a vehicle on Interstate 57 near Mattoon.

Troopers located the vehicle headed north and tried to stop it between Tuscola and Pesotum.

Instead, the male driver sped off, leading troopers on a pursuit that ended near the intersection of Short and Columbia streets in Mansfield in Piatt County about 8:50 a.m.

The woman was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation, police said.

