URBANA — The defense will present its case Thursday in an attempt to persuade jurors that Keith Campbell was not the person who killed a man in Urbana in the summer of 2018.
Campbell, 31, who last lived in Urbana before his arrest 17 months ago, has not yet told Judge Randy Rosenbaum if he’ll testify. The case is expected to go to the jury Friday.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink rested her case against Campbell after calling nine witnesses and presenting other evidence through stipulations read to the jury by agreement with Campbell’s attorney, Jamie Propps of Champaign.
Campbell is charged with fatally shooting Martez Taylor, 27, on July 21, 2018, as Mr. Taylor sat in the backseat of a car outside a party in the 1900 block of East Florida Avenue, waiting to get a ride.
Testimony from sisters Malaia Turner and Alisha Turner was that Mr. Taylor, their cousin, and Campbell had gotten into a fight inside the house and that Mr. Taylor had knocked Campbell to the floor then left the house.
The sisters testified that Campbell, accompanied by his friend Cory Jackson, 35, then approached the car where Mr. Taylor was sitting and that Jackson handed Campbell the gun he used to fire several shots through the back door window and window frame, three of which hit Mr. Taylor.
Rosenbaum denied Propps’ request for a directed verdict of not guilty at the close of the state’s case, a routine motion.
Propps argued that Alferink had not presented sufficient evidence for the jury to even consider Campbell might be responsible for Mr. Taylor’s murder.
She noted that one witness who was at the party recalled nothing of what happened or even of what she told police or how she testified in the 2019 trial of Jackson, who was acquitted of any role in Mr. Taylor’s murder.
And the Turner sisters, Propps argued, had been impeached with earlier statements they made to police and in the trial of Jackson.
Rosenbaum said there was enough evidence for the case to proceed and that the credibility of witnesses was for the jury to decide.
Malaia Turner testified while shackled, noting that she is being held by federal authorities on drug conspiracy charges. She said no promises of leniency in her federal case had been made in return for her testimony against Campbell.
She repeated much of what she said in Jackson’s 2019 trial: that after the fight in the house, she saw Jackson and Campbell approach her car where her cousin was in the back seat waiting for her to give him a ride.
She was standing outside the car in the driveway and saw Campbell pull open the back door and Mr. Taylor pull it shut.
“They opened and closed it about three times,” she said of the tug-of-war. “There was a slight pause then Cory (Jackson) handed Nani (Campbell) the gun. Nani shot about four or five shots,” she said.
“I just stared at Martez. He stopped moving and Nani and Cory ran off,” she said.
Friends then pulled Mr. Taylor from her car to put him in another because she could not find her car keys, adding she never did find them. The others took him to Carle Foundation Hospital, where he died later.
At the hospital she told police that it was Jackson who shot her cousin.
Despite being friends with Jackson and not knowing Campbell well, she said she implicated Jackson because “I felt like he was responsible” for handing a drunken Campbell the gun.
More than a year later, she told authorities that it was Campbell who fired the gun “because I want the actual shooter to be punished.”
On cross-examination by Propps that took about an hour as Propps pushed her to remember what she told police, Malaia Turner admitted that she stuck by the Jackson shooting Mr. Taylor story through multiple interviews with Urbana police, never mentioning Campbell’s name.
When she couldn’t remember answers or denied telling police certain facts, Propps had her re-read her testimony from the 2019 Jackson trial to refresh her memory.
She admitted that she worked with police in an attempt to find other witnesses who would be willing to testify.
And finally, she admitted that it was not until Sept. 16, 2019, a month before Jackson’s trial, that she told the victim advocate in the state’s attorney’s office that Keith Campbell was the one who shot her cousin but that she did not want that information to diminish the chances of convicting Jackson as well.
“I told them I couldn’t lie in court … because I thought he (Jackson) was responsible,” she said.
About a week after Malaia Turner gave the state’s attorney that new information, her sister, Alisha Turner, gave Urbana police a similar version of events, implicating Campbell for the first time.
Alisha Turner said she didn’t do so sooner, she said, because she was scared.
“You watch somebody get killed and see somebody have the power to get away with murder,” Alisha Turner testified, adding that she feared Campbell’s brother and did not volunteer her information to police until he had been arrested and jailed on a different matter.
Alferink had subpoenaed Cory Jackson to testify in Campbell’s trial but Jackson refused to come to court Wednesday. He is currently being held by federal authorities on weapons charges.
Wrapping up the state’s case was Jeff Steinberg, a former Urbana police detective who said Malaia Turner had not mentioned Keith Campbell as being the shooter until 14 months after Mr. Taylor’s death, and that her sister, Alisha Turner echoed that version days later.
Steinberg, who also had difficulty remembering details of the investigation, said he did not recall anyone but Malaia Turner saying that Cory Jackson was the man who shot Mr. Taylor.
In a final stipulation read to the jury, a state crime lab DNA expert could find no DNA matching either Campbell or Jackson on items recovered at the scene, including a tequila bottle, a cigarette butt, and swabs taken from the door of the car Mr. Taylor was in.
No gun was ever recovered by police.