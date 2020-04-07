Just as individuals whose health already is compromised are most vulnerable to the coronavirus pandemic, so, too, are financially weak states experiencing collapsing revenues.
In other words, Illinois is in big trouble. The extent of the economic damage caused by the state’s economic shutdown is undetermined. But when the final tally comes in, Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s tears will start falling like rain.
The governor’s proposed $42 billion budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1 already is shot — it’s back to the drawing board to determine how Illinois will cope with the serious decline in state income tax and sales tax revenues.
That, obviously, is obvious.
But there are other complicating factors that are fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and economic shutdown.
For example, Pritzker was planning to allocate roughly 20 percent of the state’s revenues to its five grossly under-funded public pensions — those for teachers, state employees, university employees, legislators and judges.
Writing for Pensions & Investments, James Comtois reports that “the coronavirus has increased pressure on underfunded public pension plans that were already facing significant stress before the crisis.”
“Not only have plans’ investment portfolios taken double-digit losses as a result of the pandemic, but government plan sponsors will need to increase their contributions at a time when revenues are down and expenditures are up,” he contends.
Public pensions are funded by contributions from the sponsoring government, its members and earnings from fund investments.
Moody’s Investors Service estimates public plans are generally on pace for an average nationwide investment loss of about 21 percent for the fiscal year ending June 30. Unless there’s a rebound in the investment markets, that means there will be increases in unfunded liabilities that will require greater contributions.
Illinois’ five pensions are collectively funded at a 40 percent level. Even at the current rate of funding — one mandated by statute, not by actuarial requirements — the state’s unfunded liabilities are increasing every year.
Determining the level of under-funding generates differences of opinion.
For example, Illinois estimates its public pensions are underfunded by $137 billion, a mammoth sum that continues to grow.
But Moody’s, a financial ratings service, estimates under-funding is $241 billion. Moody’s arrived at a $241 billion shortfall for 2018 by using an investment rate of 4.14 percent, lower than the state’s 6.9 percent.
Wirepoints financial analysts offer an even gloomier estimate if there’s no improvements in the economic outlook.
“That shortfall will jump to over $310 billion in 2020, according to Wirepoints calculations, if current conditions hold through the funds’ fiscal year ending in June,” Ted Dabrowski and John Klingner recently wrote.
Meanwhile, there’s more bad news on the economic front.
No state has failed to meet its bond debt payments since the Great Depression of the 1930s.
But the Bond Buyer reports the state’s bond rating last week “inched closer to junk rating as S&P Global Rating moved the outlook on the state’s BBB-minus credit to negative from stable due to economic, pension and budgetary threats posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Bond Buyer cited a good example of payment problems caused by the pandemic and economic shutdown.
The Illinois Sports Facilities Authority has $400 million in bond debt, using revenue from the state hotel tax to make interest payments.
Quoting a Standard & Poors report, it said “with so much of the state’s consumer economy on hold, the baseball season looking limited at best and the hotels in the city of Chicago reported at 10 percent occupancy,” the intermediate-term revenues are uncertain.
At the same time that revenue to pay off existing bonds is falling short of estimates, the state’s declining financial status makes it more expensive to borrow money.
Because investors who buy Illinois-issued bonds are incurring greater risks, they demand higher interest rates.
Bloomberg News reported “the extra yield that investors are demanding to own Illinois bonds has surged to a record high.”
It said the “yield on the state’s 10-year debt has climbed to about 340 basis points above the top-rated benchmark, according to Bloomberg’s indexes.” A basis point is 0.01 percent, so that’s 3.4 percent higher.
