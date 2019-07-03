SPRINGFIELD — More than 70 rural, independently owned pharmacies in Illinois are getting a boost from the state.
State Comptroller Susana Mendoza on Tuesday released $4.7 million in supplemental payments to critical-access pharmacies, several of them in East Central Illinois.
Many of these smaller pharmacies in medically underserved areas have been severely squeezed by the rates paid under the state’s Medicaid managed-care system and rate cuts from commercial health-insurer pharmacy-benefit managers, according to Mendoza.
“Small rural pharmacies, often the only pharmacies available for miles and miles, are being driven out of business all over Illinois because of unfair competition and state policies,” she said.
Critical-access pharmacies are defined under the state program as brick-and-mortar facilities located in counties with fewer than 50,000 residents and whose owners operate fewer than 10 pharmacies.
The supplemental-payment program took effect July 1, 2018, but funding for quarterly payments to selected pharmacies wasn’t made available until the new fiscal year that began this month.
Four payments on the way to Sullivan Pharmacy “could mean staying open,” said co-owner Tony Jones.
“Currently, the deck is stacked highly against the independent pharmacy,” he said.
Andy Hudson, owner of Hudson Drug Shop in Paxton, said the four quarterly payments his pharmacy is receiving largely reflect the loss in profits resulting from the state’s expansion of Medicaid managed care.
“We filled more prescriptions, but our profits went down that much due to the change in managed care,” he said.
Pharmacies or pharmacy owners in line for payments in this area of the state include:
— Reed Pharmacies, Arthur: $20,203.
— Gibson Family Pharmacy, a member of the Medicine Shoppe family, Gibson City: $4,737.
— Paris Clinic Pharmacy, Paris: $23,615.
— Pearman Pharmacy, Paris: $68,310.
— Hudson Drug Shop, Paxton: $103,957.
— Cindi Reed, Sullivan: $7,654.
— Sullivan Pharmacy, Sullivan: $14,790.