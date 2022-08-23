DANVILLE — Brainerd Chemical Midwest has been sued by the state in connection with allegedly allowing excess emissions of hydrogen fluoride from its chemical distribution plant in Danville.
A lawsuit filed by Attorney General Kwame Raoul, announced Tuesday, contends three residents living near the Danville facility complained to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency in July that their grass had turned brown and plants appeared to die overnight, according to Raoul’s office.
The state agency conducted an inspection July 15 and found a visible plume of emissions coming from the facility and observed damaged and dead vegetation for about a quarter-mile south of the plant.
The IEPA asked for operational, inspection, maintenance and repair records for the air pollution control device intended to control hydrogen flouride emissions and the plant manager told the agency no such records existed, which is a violation of the facility's air pollution control permits, according to Raoul's office.
Hydrogen fluoride is described as a corrosive chemical harmful to human health, causing irritation to the eyes, nose and respiratory tract at low levels and is potentially fatal at high levels.
In an agreed interim order entered Tuesday, Raoul’s office said Brainerd Chemical has been required to cease and desist from operations using hydrofluoric acid, to conduct an assessment of the plant’s pollution control equipment and chemical storage tanks and take all required corrective actions to bring the facility into compliance before resuming operations.