URBANA — Prosecutors are expected to wrap up their case Tuesday in the trial of a Champaign woman accused of murdering an Urbana man two years ago.
Jurors heard only about 90 minutes worth of testimony Friday before the Amari Robinson trial adjourned for the day.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum explained to the jury that the last three state witnesses are not available to testify until Tuesday.
Robinson, 18, who listed an address on Joanne Lane and formerly lived in Joliet, is accused of the Oct. 8, 2020, first-degree murder of Martin Morrow, 29, of Urbana.
He was shot 18 times in the 3000 block of West William Street about 2 a.m. that day, as he walked with four other people including Robinson and co-defendant Printiss Turner, 20, of Urbana.
Friday’s testimony came from two Joliet police officers and a Champaign police civilian employee who is an expert in examining data extracted from electronics.
Joliet officers Jesus Mendez and Hollis Weller testified about their involvement in a shots fired call on Sept. 6, 2020, in Joliet just a month before Mr. Morrow’s murder.
Mendez testified he went to the call about 6:45 p.m. in a mostly residential part of the city and discovered that no one had been injured nor any property apparently damaged.
Shortly after, the vehicle suspected used in that shooting was found about four minutes away parked on the side of the road.
Mendez said Robinson was outside the car while two other men inside the car were armed, one with a 9 mm Taurus handgun. That’s the same kind of gun that an earlier witness said Robinson had in videos posted to her social media accounts before and after Mr. Morrow’s death.
Weller testified that he collected a shell casing about four blocks away from the shots fired call.
A state crime lab expert is expected to testify Tuesday that the shell casing from Joliet matches shell casings found near Mr. Morrow’s body.
Police never recovered any weapons in connection with his death. Likewise, Mendez testified that Robinson had no weapons on her on Sept. 6.
David Frye, a digital forensics examiner for the Champaign police department, testified about using a computer program he wrote to track, through Robinson and Turner’s Snapchat accounts, where they were in the time leading up to and after Mr. Morrow’s shooting.
His plotting of Snapchat data put the phones with those accounts near the 3000 block of William Street just before 2 a.m., then in the same location on Dogwood Drive at 2:16 a.m. The shots fired call was made at 2:06 a.m.
The resident of a home on Dogwood who knew Turner testified earlier that Turner and another person came to her house in the early morning of Oct. 8 asking for a ride.
Frye’s tracking showed Turner’s phone was centered on Northwood Drive about 3:25 a.m. and an hour later, Robinson’s was on Joanne Drive, where her family lives.