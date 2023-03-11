Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by increasing clouds with showers developing this afternoon. High around 45F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 33F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%.