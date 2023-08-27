URBANA — To discourage the theft of vulnerable Hyundai and Kia vehicle thefts, the Urbana Police Department is giving away free steering wheel locks to Urbana residents who qualify.
The locks, available through a partnership with Hyundai Motors, will be given away from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the police department, 400 S. Vine St., U. Enter the city hall lot from the east via High Street.
The locks will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis to Urbana residents with affected
vehicle models, specifically 2011 to 2021 Kia or 2013 to 2021 Hyundai vehicles without an engine
immobilizer.
Vehicle owners must provide proof of Urbana residency or University of Illinois students living in Urbana can provide a piece of mail and their I-Card.
Those wanting a lock must also provide the current vehicle registration to verify ownership.
Manufacturers are also offering a software patch that renders the vehicles undrivable without a key. Kia and Hyundai owners are encouraged to contact local dealerships for that.
If you see a car burglary in progress, contact 911 immediately.