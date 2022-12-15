URBANA — About 26 hours after a Salvation Army kettle and stand were stolen last week from outside a Savoy store, it was found in Urbana.
“It was ours,” said Major Randall Summit. “They obviously weren’t professionals. They just kept bending the lock until the hinge popped.”
A kettle and stand weighing about 100 pounds were stolen between 3 and 4 p.m. Dec. 8. Around 6:45 p.m. Dec. 9, it was found in a dumpster in the 400 block of East Elm Street in Urbana, more than 5 miles away.
Of course, the money that had been donated on Dec. 8 was missing, but the stand and kettle, which Summit estimated would have cost $300 to $400 to replace, can be put back into service.
“I might be able to fix (the kettle) with a spot welder. It’s a matter of having the right tools,” he said.
Better yet, the story about the stolen kettle moved scores of people to right the wrong that had been done.
“I had an anonymous donor ask me how much we normally make (in a day). He wrote me out a check for $300. People are just so generous here,” said Summit.
Further, the story about the theft ran in the paper Saturday, the day Rotarians were ringing bells at kettles all over Champaign County, including at the State Farm Center where Penn State’s drubbed the Illini in a late morning basketball game. It was the first time Salvation Army volunteers had a presence at the hall.
“The volunteers said almost every person made some comment that they had read the story and felt bad,” he said.
The take outside the arena amounted to about $3,000, three times what would normally be raised on a Saturday.
“The other thing that hit me is how big of a deal it really was. You can’t use cash at the arena. They had to remember to bring money with them. It’s a wonderful community,” said Summit.
“People are so caring here. People always step up.”
In fact, another generous donor left a gold coin weighing one-tenth of an ounce in a kettle a little over a week ago, Summit said.
The donation in a kettle at the Harvest Market on Neil Street got a bit overshadowed by the news of the stolen stand.
It and last Saturday’s donations have the agency on track to meet its goal, Summit said.