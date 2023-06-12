RANTOUL — A pickup truck reported stolen Sunday in Champaign was pulled from a lake on the former Chanute Air Force Base Monday afternoon.
Rantoul Deputy Chief of Police Justin Bouse said the red pickup truck was hauled from Heritage Lake about 3:30 p.m.
He said it appeared the truck had gone into the north side of the lake. It was discovered on the west side by a passerby about 2 p.m. Monday.
“With the help of a Corn Belt Fire Department dive team, the vehicle was found to be unoccupied,” Bouse said, and it was brought out of the water.
Champaign police Sgt. Austin Massey said police in that city were notified at 11:20 a.m. Sunday that the truck had been stolen from the 1300 block of West Springfield Avenue, and other area agencies were notified.
In addition to Corn Belt Fire divers and Rantoul police, Rantoul Fire and AMT Ambulance personnel were on the scene at Heritage Lake.