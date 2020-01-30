A city of Champaign spokesman says the intersection of Kirby and Prospect avenues will be without power for awhile.
Public Works Department spokesman Kris Koester says the intersection will remain a four-way stop until power can be restored. Temporary stop signs are in place.
Koester says an accident early this morning completely destroyed the traffic light cabinet. He says the hope is to have the lights working again by the afternoon commute.
Drivers should seek alternate routes and expect delays until repairs are made.