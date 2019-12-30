URBANA — A Champaign man who was allegedly speeding on a busy city street in west Champaign on Saturday morning has been charged with weapons offenses.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said about 11:30 a.m. Saturday, a Parkland College police officer saw a vehicle going 62 mph in a 35 mph zone on Bradley Avenue near Country Fair Drive.
The officer made a traffic stop on the vehicle and could smell burned cannabis.
The sole occupant, Terrell Armstrong, 19, who listed an address in the 1400 block of Bluegrass Lane, admitted that he had smoked cannabis earlier.
The officer searched the vehicle and found several medical cannabis packages, a grinder, a metal pipe with burned residue, and a loaded .40-caliber handgun that had been reported stolen from Champaign.
Armstrong told the officer he had obtained the gun “in the neighborhood” a long time ago.
On Monday, he was charged with possession of a stolen weapon, a Class 2 felony carrying a mandatory prison term of three to seven years upon conviction, and two counts of aggravated unlawful use of weapons for carrying an uncased, loaded gun at a time when he did not have a firearm owner’s identification card or a concealed carry license.
Armstrong posted bond over the weekend and was released from jail.
On Monday, Judge Adam Dill told him to be back in court Jan. 21 for a probable cause hearing.
Rietz said Armstrong had no known prior convictions.