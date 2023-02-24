MAHOMET — Ahead of a March 6 study session on the topic, bullying took center stage during the public comment portion of this week’s meeting, with parents, alumni and community members sharing deeply personal stories, many while fighting back tears, suggestions (among them: a Bulldog Bully Busters club) and frustration with bullies getting away with bad behavior without punishment.
In a segment that lasted more than an hour, 13 of 17 public commenters devoted their speeches.
“I think tonight is proof that whatever we’re doing isn’t working,” said board member Meghan Hennesy, who added she was “tired of putting students at risk” without the board taking action.
Among the speakers was Mahomet life coach Adi Puckett, who drew a round of applause from audience members after closing her five minutes with: “I think we have to do a better job of loving this community — rightly.”
Earlier, she told the board: “We have people in this district to help with teaching the kids critical thinking, conflict resolution, communication skills. When we do have issues of students going at each other, beating on each other, using foul language and other things on each other, why aren’t we teaching them how to communicate properly?
"Why aren’t we getting the students, the parents and the teachers in one room and teaching them how to handle their disagreements with one another?"
Said board member Sunny McMurry: “Everybody needs a little Adi Puckett in her life,” adding that the only way to fix the problem is to implement consistent consequences and continuing education working in tandem.
McMurry remains hopeful that districtwide reports of incidents, as ordered by the board, will help the district craft a new policy that includes both.
In other board business
— In a wide-ranging speech that cited the school board’s “dysfunction” and the “genuine honor” it was to serve on it, Ken Keefe officially resigned his seat this week — and offered parting words for the four newcomers who will be elected to seats in April: “Thank you for volunteering to serve. Now don’t let us down.”
— The board signed off on purchasing 800 Chromebooks for $239,000 for students in the third, sixth and ninth grades, part of the district’s personal devices initiative.
— Urbana’s Cross Construction was awarded a summer asphalt paving job at Mahomet-Seymour Junior High and Lincoln Trail Elementary, with its bid for the highest-priority sections ($85,369.30) coming in considerably lower than ones submitted by Watseka’s Freehill Asphalt ($113,171) and Urbana’s Open Road Paving ($137,645.10).
The district plans to spend about $100,000 altogether on the project, with Cross receiving $65 per square foot of additional work.