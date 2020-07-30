Most everyone has a story about gentleman Lou Henson, beloved for so many more reasons than just basketball. Email yours to Jim Rossow at jrossow@news-gazette and we'll include it in our Aug. 6 special section devoted to the late, great Illinois coach and C-U ambassador.
Here's one from former Rebounders president Barb Barker, a longtime family friend and neighbor of the Hensons. She and her husband were on hand as Coach went out of his way to let Scott Nagy - son of Lou's former assistant, Dick Nagy - know how proud he was of him.
"Our last adventure with him was in February when Mary had us come over and take a video of him to send immediately to Wright State because that night was going to be Scott Nagy’s 500th win and they wanted to have a congratulations video on their screen right after from Lou, who had known him his whole life.
"He came across real well in the video, which I still have on my phone."
It was the last time the Barkers would see Lou as the coronavirus pandemic would begin soon thereafter.