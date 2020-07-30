Listen to this article

Henson video

Lou Henson tapes a video message to pass on to family friend and Wright State coach Scott Nagy, who received it after winning his 500th game in late February.

Here's one from former Rebounders president Barb Barker, a longtime family friend and neighbor of the Hensons. She and her husband were on hand as Coach went out of his way to let Scott Nagy - son of Lou's former assistant, Dick Nagy - know how proud he was of him.

"Our last adventure with him was in February when Mary had us come over and take a video of him to send immediately to Wright State because that night was going to be Scott Nagy’s 500th win and they wanted to have a congratulations video on their screen right after from Lou, who had known him his whole life.

"He came across real well in the video, which I still have on my phone."

Watch the video here

It was the last time the Barkers would see Lou as the coronavirus pandemic would begin soon thereafter.