CHAMPAIGN — Local governments in Champaign County have each totaled their costs related to the June 29 storm that toppled trees and caused extended power outages, and the grand total is about $800,000, according to Sheriff Dustin Heuerman.
Storm-related expense estimates from local cities and villages were submitted to the county’s Emergency Management Agency, which, in turn, submitted the total to the state, he said.
Champaign County wasn’t included in the list of eight counties for which Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation Tuesday in response to the storms that ripped through the state June 29 through July 4.
The proclamation covered Coles, Cook, Edgar, Hancock, McDonough, Morgan, Sangamon and Washington counties, meaning those counties will receive increased access to state resources to help with their recovery efforts.
Disaster proclamations are made for counties that exhaust their local resources to respond, and Heuerman said Champaign County didn’t exhaust its resources.
“It is unlikely that we will receive any kind of compensation at this point to help us with the storm damage,” he said.
Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin said local governments were asked to get their damage estimates to the Champaign County Emergency Management Agency by this past Friday.
In Urbana, “most of the damage is to city-owned trees and paying people for the clean-up, which includes some overtime,” she said.
Urbana expects to wrap up curbside pickup of tree debris throughout the city by the end of the week, she said.
Urbana is also sending a few of its public works employees through a public works mutual aid network to help Mattoon, Marlin said.
Champaign began on Monday to pick up tree debris that residents are leaving at the curbside, and that process will take a week or two, according to Jeremy Schultz, administrative services supervisor at the city’s public works department.
While it was a large storm, Schultz said, “for us it was a standard response.”
Vermilion County didn’t seek any assistance from the state with its own storm-related response and clean-up costs, according to that county’s Emergency Management Agency Director Russell Rudd.
“We had a lot of damage, but it was all trees and power lines and power poles,” he said.
Damage to the power poles and lines is Ameren Illinois’ responsibility, he said, and local communities in Vermilion County are “slowly but surely” getting tree debris cleaned up.
“We had minimal personal property damage here in the county and nobody died. Nobody was hurt,” Rudd said.
Kevin Sur, spokesman for the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and the Office of Homeland Security, said the governor’s disaster proclamations are dependent on the need for state resources, rather than a dollar figure threshold.
Disaster proclamations are only enacted when it’s necessary to assist in response and recovery efforts, he said.
Disaster proclamations, in part, allow the governor to activate the state’s emergency response plan, mobilize state agencies, resources, personnel and equipment, allocate disaster recovery funds to pay for state agency responses, procure needed resources such as food, water and contracts and enforce emergency measures such as curfews, travel restrictions and evacuation orders, he said.