CHAMPAIGN — For East Central Illinois, Christmas weekend 2022 may well be remembered for the powerful winter storm that delivered subzero wind chills — but not nearly as much snow as some folks feared.
In fact, the storm brought less than 2 inches of snow to the Champaign-Urbana area, all totaled.
“A lot of people were expecting more snow,” Rebekka Delaney, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Lincoln, said Monday.
From Thursday through Sunday, the East Central Illinois area got 1.5 to 2 inches of snow that largely arrived over a six-hour period on Thursday, she said.
“After that, it was all blowing snow and flurries,” Delaney said.
The biggest change in temperature also hit on the same day, when temperatures dropped 30 to 40 degrees in a couple of hours as a front moved through the area, hitting East Central Illinois in the early afternoon, she said.
The storm delivered a grand total of 1.8 inches of snow to the Champaign-Urbana area, according to Illinois State Climatologist Trent Ford.
But with wind gusts sometimes hitting 40-45 miles per hour, blowing snow and frigid temperatures, he said, it just goes to show that “it doesn’t take all that much snow to make dangerous conditions.”
How cold did it get during this storm and in the days following? The C-U area hit an actual low temperature -11 degrees early Friday morning, with wind-chill ranges over the weekend in between -30 and -40, Ford said.
The actual temperature Friday approached but missed breaking the record low for Dec. 23, which was -18 in 1989, he said. The record low for December is -20, which has occurred twice, on Dec. 28, 1924, and Dec. 24, 1983.
The last few winters have been fairly mild, he said.
“This is our first real taste of pretty extreme cold since 2019, definitely, and having it be this early kind of caught people by surprise,” Ford said.
The C-U area typically begins December with highs in the mid- to low 40s, dropping to highs in the mid-30s and lows in the 20s by later December, Ford said. The forecast for temps in the 50s at the end of the week will see the month end in higher-than-average territory.
Meanwhile, the City of Champaign Township’s new Strides shelter for the homeless will keep its extra cots and blankets on hand for the next few days and is continuing to be open during the day as a warming center as needed, according to township Supervisor Andy Quarnstrom.
As for accommodations for the homeless this past weekend, “we were prepared,” he said.
Planning had been underway a week ahead of time, he said, “and at no point were we concerned that we wouldn’t have enough space.”
The Strides shelter at 70 E. Washington St., C, was full, but not so full that it ran out of beds, he said.
In fact, the Salvation Army’s Red Shield Center at 2212 N. Market St., C, was prepared to serve as an overnight shelter for those who needed a warm place to stay, but it wasn’t needed, according to Dan Davies, co-founder of the Salvation Army’s Canteen Run.
Davids said seven Canteen Run volunteers had stepped up to work at the Salvation Army building Thursday night. However, the Strides shelter was able to accommodate all the extra need for beds, he said.
The Danville Rescue Mission homeless shelter for men had about four to five extra men staying over the weekend and remained full Monday, according to Bill Powell, a weekend cook at the shelter.
Also full Monday but still available as a warming center was that organization’s Dayspring shelter for women, said night supervisor Dorothy Carlock.