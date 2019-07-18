URBANA — The Champaign County Board now has what it sees as a map to the county’s future.
But how the county would get there or pay for the trip remains to be seen.
On Thursday night, the board voted unanimously to approve a six-year strategic plan — created over the last six months with input from elected officials, department heads and staff, as well as the public.
County Executive Darlene Kloeppel, who spearheaded the effort, said the four major prongs of the plan — captured in a 16-page document — include the future of county facilities; the development and replacement of the county’s information technology; the attraction and retention of quality staff; and the generation of money to meet the county’s objectives, which includes developing strategies in light of declining state financial support.
“We now have a plan that outlines our priority initiatives over the next six years,” Kloeppel said. “As we go forward, we want to build upon these pieces.”
Under the resolution approved Thursday, the board asks all elected and appointed officials to tie their department budgets to the plan to help Champaign County reach its goals.
Among the many objectives, the plan mentions consolidating the two jails and sheriff’s office, along with expanding jail classrooms and providing mental health and substance abuse counseling.
But developing funding to pay for proposed ventures won’t be addressed until county officials begin the implementation process.
“Obviously we have to replace the downtown jail. It is crumbling,” said county board member Jim McGuire.
Board Chairman Giraldo Rosales said he was pleased the strategic plan includes provisions for increasing economic development in Champaign County.
“Supporting economic development is a significant objective for us,” Rosales said. “This strategic plan is a roadmap for the present board and future boards to follow.”
Board member Chris Stohr said he was pleased the plan includes support to protect the Mahomet Aquifer, the source of water for much of the county.
In other business, following a 18-minute closed session, the board voted unanimously to award the estate of former Champaign County Nursing Home resident Reva Ingram $240,000. In exchange, the estate agrees to hold the county, county board and employees of the former nursing home harmless.
Similarly, the board then voted unanimously to award the estate of former nursing home resident Mildred Coleman $400,000, with the same caveats.
Board member Tanisha King-Taylor, who accepted a position as interim chief inclusion officer with the Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, was not in attendance at Thursday’s meeting.