Sign up for our daily newsletter here
CHAMPAIGN — Due to buckled pavement, eastbound lanes of Curtis Road have been closed between Duncan Road and Meadow Lane.
Repairs began Wednesday, said Kris Koester of the Champaign Public Works Department.
One of Editor & Publisher’s ‘10 That Do It Right 2021’
Scattered thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 68F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Scattered thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 68F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: July 5, 2023 @ 4:14 pm
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
CHAMPAIGN — Due to buckled pavement, eastbound lanes of Curtis Road have been closed between Duncan Road and Meadow Lane.
Repairs began Wednesday, said Kris Koester of the Champaign Public Works Department.