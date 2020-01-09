A portion of East Central Illinois is under a wind advisory for most of Thursday.
The National Weather Service says the advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday and it impacts Champaign, DeWitt, Ford, Iroquois, Piatt, and Vermilion counties.
Winds could gust up to around 55 miles per hour in some places.
Be sure to secure any outdoor items that could be blown around with strong winds. Travel will also be difficult for high profile vehicles.
Meanwhile, a flood watch is also in effect for all of East Central Illinois from Friday afternoon through part of Saturday.
There could be two to four inches of rain during that time period with higher amounts in some areas. Moderate to heavy rainfall is also possible.
There could be flooding in low lying areas and rising rivers and streams could lead to flooding as well.
Be sure to use caution and do not attempt to drive through flooded roads.