The National Weather Service says a portion of East Central Illinois is under a wind advisory Wednesday.
The advisory is in effect from noon through 7 p.m. and it impacts Champaign, DeWitt, Douglas, Ford, Iroquois, Macon, Piatt, and Vermilion counties.
Wind gusts could be around 45 to 50-miles-per-hour. Be sure to secure loose outdoor objects.
Meanwhile, the strong winds could also result in rapidly spreading fires.
As a result, all of East Central Illinois is under a red flag warning from noon until 7 p.m. Wednesday.
A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.