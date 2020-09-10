URBANA — A University of Illinois student who admitted he damaged a building on campus with a blowtorch has been sentenced to two years of second chance probation.
If Ethan Dye, 21, who listed an address in the 600 block of East Armory Avenue, successfully completes the probation with no further problems, he will not have a record of a conviction.
Dye pleaded guilty to a Class 4 felony charge of criminal damage to property in return for having a more serious count of arson dismissed.
The charges stemmed from his actions on March 5, when a security guard saw Dye around 1:30 a.m. near the College of Engineering Lab Annex, 1013 Western Ave., U, and found broken glass and burn marks on a window.
Dye told police he was feeling stressed and admitted using a blowtorch on the building as a means to relieve it.
Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar said Dye had no previous criminal convictions. He was also ordered to perform 30 hours of public service.