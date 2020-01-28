Throughout the week, we’re spotlighting high school student cheering sections. Today’s stop: Tuscola, home of the enthusiastic Black Pack.
High School Confidential correspondent Emma Zimmer says ... “Our section is the best around because all of our students get very involved in cheering on our teams. We are always rooting on all of our players and encouraging every member on the team. Most of the students dress up for the theme night, and bring with a crazy amount of energy to hype up the other students and players.”
Principal Steve Fiscus says ... “The Black Pack is a vital part of our game experience. It’s refreshing to have 50-100 students showing school spirit and showing up to support their peers. In today’s society, there are so many distractions and other things to do, but we are fortunate to have young men and women show up to cheer on their classmates and help to make historic TCHS Gym a tough place for opponents to play. When the Black Pack is full and the band is playing, there aren’t many schools in the area that can match our atmosphere!”
Let us know
