CHAMPAIGN – Students walked from table to table at Quad Day, learning about the different student organizations they could join, but just off the main quad, a battle was being waged.
Knights decked out in battle gear, complete with weapons and shields, dueled alongside Smith Memorial Hall, inviting passers-by to join the fight.
Many did, clashing under the beating sun – at least until someone got smacked in the side with a foam-covered sword and admitted defeat.
Casey Camacho has been involved in the sport of Belegarth since he joined the UIUC Swordfighting Registered Student Organization at a Quad Day when he was a student 15 years ago.
“It fulfills my desire to hit people and be physical but also make things,” Camacho said.
He described Belegarth as a “foam fighting full-contact sport.”
It’s a bit like fencing without the formalities, but battles happen at far greater scale than duels; Swordfighting RSO president Georgia Jackson described an event held in Indiana each year where 700-1000 competitors form two armies for an epic battle.
“It’s a surprisingly popular hobby,” Jackson said.
Camacho said that the lifelong friends he formed in the group are part of the reason he stayed in the area after graduating UI.
The RSO has been active at UI since the 90s and has grown with both students and community members like Camacho.
New members can borrow gear or purchase their own – Forged Foam is a local company, founded by a member of the group, which provides mock weapons.
Some, like Camacho, prefer to make their own.
They practice three times a week to stay sharp and learn different techniques.
“Much like any form of martial arts, there’s different schools of thought and people who will teach you,” Camacho said.
“It’s cool learning from people in the area who have been in Belegarth as long as you’ve been alive,” Jackson said.
Plenty of students stopped by to try their hand at fighting members of the group or their friends, though Camacho said it was hard to get people to be active in the heat.
“There’s never anything quite as invigorating as when someone walks up and hits you with a stick,” Camacho said. “You want to hit them back.”
Interactive groups like the Swordfighting RSO were popular at Quad Day.
Around the corner, less physical battles were waged over a chess board.
Kai Shah, a member of the Illini Chess Club, played round after round with students who stopped by.
“We’re playing some good chess,” he said.
The games moved quickly as each player hit the timer after they finished a turn, incentivised to make fast decisions on moves.
Shah said that he joined the club at the 2022 Quad Day, along with some other groups like the Society of Physics Students and the Illini Table Tennis Club.
He couldn’t talk for long – no sooner would one game end than another student would show up, ready to compete.