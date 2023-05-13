CHAMPAIGN — University of Illinois students packing up to head for home or on to other destinations over the summer are urged not to forget those bicycles parked outside on campus.
Even if they are returning in the fall, students need to move them, reminds Sarthak Prasad of the Facilities & Services division.
His job, which kicks into high gear later this month, is to account for all those two-wheeled conveyances abandoned at the end of a semester for whatever reason.
They have to be moved to make room for the bicycles being brought to campus by an influx of new students coming next semester.
Students who don’t have need of their bicycles are urged to donate them to the Bike Project of Urbana-Champaign, located in the Independent Media Center, 202 S. Broadway Ave., U, or at the Campus Bike Center, 51 E. Gregory Drive, C.
The Bike Project refurbishes and sells the bicycles. Those that can’t be given new life have their parts recycled.
“We also partner with Working Bikes, a Chicago-based nonprofit that takes our donated bikes and ships them off to poorer countries where they need bicycles as a (primary) mode of transportation,” Prasad said.
For those students not willing or able to take the affirmative step of donating to either of those worthy causes, Prasad is there to react, using due process of course, as outlined in the UI’s bicycle ordinance.
“Last year, about 475 to 500 bicycles were impounded because they were abandoned. Once the students come back, we give them a month to reclaim their bicycles. That takes up to mid-September, and after that, any bicycles are considered donated to campus,” Prasad said.
Of those picked up in last year’s sweep, Prasad said only about 26 were reclaimed.
For the spring semester, the process starts even before commencement with an email to students who have registered their bicycles alerting them of the requirement of taking them when they leave campus.
Not long after graduation, bicycles left behind get an orange tag saying owners have two weeks to move them or have them collected. If after those two weeks have passed and the bicycles remain, the parking division begins the pickup.
“By early July, we will have removed all the bicycles,” Prasad said.
They are stored in the round barns on St. Mary’s Road.
“Then I have to inventory all the bikes, that is check for (UI) registration, serial number, then reach out to any person who had registered their bicycle saying we have it impounded, and you have one month after the notice that it’s been impounded to get it,” he said.
That period usually runs to the end of September, he said.
Bicycles were not picked up during the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021 due to the abrupt departure some students were forced to make from campus, Prasad said. And for those who reclaimed their bikes in 2022, the impoundment fee was waived.
Whether or not that grace will be afforded in 2023 is still up in the air. But Prasad said anyone who does come to reclaim a bicycle will be required to register it, assuming they are staying on campus.
“It’s a tedious project, but it’s something that we have to do,” said Prasad, who has plenty of other duties in his full-time job as “sustainable transportation assistant.”
And while he likes his job just fine because it enables him to get out and walk or bike around campus looking for abandoned bicycles, he would just as soon not have to deal with them.
“If they don’t have a use, please donate it to the bike center or any nonprofit like The Bike Project. It’s going to be easier that way for both me and them,” he said.
“It will help somebody.”