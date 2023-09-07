A decade from now, if compensation continues at its current pace, football coaching salaries will exceed the total amount spent on scholarships and medical expenses for every student-athlete, across all sports, on nearly half of the Power 5 conference campuses. So warns the Knight Commission on Intercollegiate Athletics in a 40-page study released Wednesday. A few numbers of note:
9
Schools, including the Big Ten’s Iowa, that have already reached the “crossover point,” where salaries for the head coach and 10 on-field assistants are higher than the total spent on tuition, fees, housing, food, books, cost of attendance stipends, medical and other insurance for all athletes in all sports.
8 of 15
Big Ten public schools projected to reach that point by 2032, according to data crunched by accounting giant CliftonLarsonAllen, with Illinois, Indiana, Michigan State, Ohio State, Purdue, Rutgers and future member Oregon joining Iowa. The eight would match the SEC for the most of any conference.
$7 million-plus
Compensation coming this year (before bonuses) for six Big Ten head football coaches, according to contracts obtained by The News-Gazette via open-records request. That gives the conference six of the 15 highest-paid coaches at public schools nationally.
— JEFF D’ALESSIO