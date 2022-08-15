Substitute teacher pay: Mahomet-Seymour, Danville, Champaign, Rantoul lead area
Add a global pandemic to a national teacher shortage, mix in a dwindling local pool of available fill-ins, and what do you get?
Triple-digit daily substitute teacher pay rates in all but two area public school districts — nine fewer than this time last year.
With a new school year set to begin — and COVID-19 sick days a good bet to pile up — The News-Gazette surveyed area districts this week for a substitute compensation comparison. Highlighted below are the standard daily rates for each district.
$150
MAHOMET-SEYMOUR
The four-school district seized the top spot from Rantoul City Schools last fall, when its board voted to raise the daily district rate from $100 to $150 in one swoop. Substitute aides are also taken care of, earning $100 a day in the district, first-year Superintendent Kenny Lee says.
$145
DANVILLE
Vermilion County’s top rate rises by $87 — to $232 — for “long-term” substitutes, referring to those who take on full teacher responsibilities (i.e. planning, grading, taking part in faculty meetings, etc.) for an extended period.
$140
CHAMPAIGN
That’s $140 for fill-ins with a substitute teaching license and $150 for those with a professional educator’s license. Both groups also qualify for $50 monthly bonuses for working at least 15 days a month, Chief Communications Officer Stacey Moore says.
$140
RANTOUL CITY SCHOOLS
Under the elementary and junior high district’s incentive plan, any sub who works five consecutive days earns $700 — plus a $100 bonus. This can happen up to four times, Superintendent Scott Woods says.
$130
GIBSON CITY- MELVIN-SIBLEY
A half-day shift pays out $65. An assignment that lasts longer than two weeks earns subs $200 a day at the start of week 3, Superintendent Jeremy Darnell says.
$130
IROQUOIS WEST
Whether a sub puts in 10 days consecutively or cumulatively, their rate rises to $140 on Day 11, Superintendent Angelo Lekkas says. The rate for long-term subs: $207.56.
$130
SHILOH
Long-term subs deemed to be “actively pursuing” their teaching certificate get full insurance benefits, sick/personal days and a daily rate slightly lower than certified teachers.
Says Superintendent Bill Myers: “We view our long-term substitutes as a long-term solution to get certified teachers in all classrooms, and not just a short-term solution for this school year.”
$130
URBANA
Among the district’s perks: free meals for all subs, $100 bonuses for any who work five days in a row and $170 daily rates for retired Urbana teachers who come back to the district, Assistant Superintendent Angi Franklin says.
$125
ARCOLA
After 10 consecutive days filling in, subs’ daily rate matches that of a first-year Arcola teacher, Superintendent Tom Mulligan says.
$125
HERITAGE
The rate increases by $20 a day after 10 days and another $15 for anything beyond 30 says.
“Our board raised our daily rate during the past school year due to competition for substitutes, which is a shortage area. Same with many subject areas for full-time teachers,” Superintendent Tom Davis says.
$125
MILFORD
One of nine area public districts that paid less than $100 at this time last year, Milford now offers $125 for days 1-10, $130 for days 11-20 and $135 for days 21 on, Superintendent Michele Lindenmeyer says.
$125
OAKWOOD
While not singled out on the district’s latest list of current openings, subs fall into the “always hiring” category at Oakwood.
$125
PAXTON- BUCKLEY-LODA
For those who work in the same classroom for 20-plus days, the rate rises to $223 on Day 21, Superintendent Cliff McClure says.
$125
ROSSVILLE-ALVIN
After working 10 consecutive days, subs’ daily rate is bumped up to step 0 of the elementary school’s salary scale, which pays $40,367 annually, according to Superintendent Crystal Johnson-Maden.
$120
BLUE RIDGE
The Farmer City district also throws in a free, hot lunch for all substitute teachers, Superintendent Hillary Stanifer says.
$120
CISSNA PARK
Long-term subs make $194.57 a day — the same as first-year district teachers, Superintendent Dan Hylbert says.
$120
FISHER
After 10 consecutive days of subbing, the daily rate jumps to $150, Superintendent Barb Thompson says.
$120
LUDLOW
The daily rate at the Champaign County K-8 school remains the same, whether a sub has put in one day or 20, Superintendent Jeff Graham says.
$120
MONTICELLO
Loyalty perk: Any teacher who subs in any Monticello school for 25 days receives a $250 bonus, Superintendent Adam Clapp says.
$120
RANTOUL HIGH
“Before the pandemic, we had a few go-to people who would sub for us any time we needed. Many of them decided to stop subbing during that time for various reasons,” says Principal Todd Wilson, thankful for those internal subs who’ve filled “a lot of class periods.”
$120
THOMASBORO
Long-term subs are bumped up to $140 a day — unless they’re a certified or retired teacher. If that’s the case, daily pay goes to $228, Superintendent Bonnie McArthur says.
$110
BEMENT
Long-term subs who work 10 consecutive days in the same classroom qualify to be added to the base salary schedule, Superintendent Mary Vogt says.
$110
CERRO GORDO
On the 11th consecutive day filling in for the same teacher, the daily rate increases to that of a beginning full-time teacher, Superintendent Brett Robinson says.
$110
CLINTON
Says Superintendent Curt Nettles: “There are times when I will put a long-term sub who is a certified teacher on the salary scale because of the depth of the work and for their credentials. Also, because I would not have gotten them otherwise.”
$110
DeLAND-WELDON
Add $20 to the daily rate for long-term subs, Superintendent Jeff Holmes says.
$110
GEORGETOWN- RIDGE FARM
If the sub is a retired G-RF teacher, the daily rate starts at $120, Superintendent Jean Neal says.
$110
ST. JOSEPH GRADE SCHOOL
The district treats all subs to lunch. Those who enlist for long-term duty are paid about $213 a day, Superintendent Todd Pence says.
$110
SALT FORK
After 20 cumulative days subbing during the same school year, the rate rises to $125, Superintendent Phil Cox says.
$110
UNITY
There’s no consecutive-days-worked requirement before long-term subs qualify for $195-a-day pay, Superintendent Andy Larson says: “Knowing it is a long-term subbing position, we start them out at the $195 on Day 1.”
$105
HOOPESTON AREA
The rate stays at $105 for days 1-5 of continuous subbing and goes to $115 for days 6-45, Superintendent Robert Richardson says. Add $10 a day if they’re a Hoopeston Area retiree.
$105
PRAIRIEVIEW-OGDEN
After 10 days, long-term subs are paid like new, full-time teachers, Superintendent Jeff Isenhower says.
$105
ST. JOSEPH-OGDEN
Retired SJ-O teachers who come back to fill in are immediately treated like long-term subs, earning more, Superintendent Brian Brooks says.
$100
ARMSTRONG
That’s the daily rate for the Armstrong Township High and Armstrong-Ellis districts, which both allow for long-term subs to go on the salary schedule as first-year teachers.
“Subs are getting so hard to find that we may have to reconsider our pay or giving perks,” says Bill Mulvaney, superintendent of both Armstrong districts. “We do a lot of in-house subbing with our regular staff.”
$100
BISMARCK-HENNING
After 10 days, long-term subs earn 1/180th of a beginning teacher’s daily rate, which amounts to $195.56, Superintendent Scott Watson says.
$100
EDGAR COUNTY
A free lunch and Teacher Retirement System benefits are both part of the package offered by the home district of Chrisman High.
$100
HOLY CROSS SCHOOL
Subs who work a half-day get half the pay. The Champaign K-8 Catholic school throws in a free lunch for its temp teachers, Principal Greg Koerner says. (Holy Cross and Champaign’s COUNTRYSIDE SCHOOL, which pays between $15 and $17 an hour based on experience, were the lone C-U private schools to respond to The News-Gazette’s survey).
$100
LeROY
Says Superintendent Gary Tipsord: “We have considered hiring a certified teacher to be a full-time roaming substitute within the district to ensure that we have someone every day. In that instance, they would be hired at the base salary with full benefits from Day 1.”
$100
OAKLAND
Once a sub has logged 20 consecutive days in the same position, the daily rate jumps to $223.87, same as a first-year teacher, Superintendent Lance Landeck says.
$100
WESTVILLE
That daily rate doubles after long-term subs work a 20th day, Superintendent Seth Miller says.
$97.50
VILLA GROVE
It takes less than two weeks for fill-ins to graduate to triple digits — long-term subs are paid $110 for days 9-15 and $160 for days 16 and beyond, Superintendent Carol Munson says.
$95
TUSCOLA
After 20 days subbing, the daily rate matches that of a new, full-time teacher.
“We are still negotiating, so the new teacher’s salary is not set as of today,” Superintendent Gary Alexander says.
$90
SCHLARMAN
The Danville school also has a half-day rate ($45) but not a long-term one, Principal Barb Rew says.