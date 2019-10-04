DANVILLE — When Kevin Hines began recalling the events of the day he tried to end his life by jumping from the Golden Gate Bridge, the hundreds of southern Vermilion County high school students who packed into Westville High School’s gym to hear him went uncharacteristically silent.
The award-winning suicide-prevention speaker and one of the 1 percent who survived a fall from San Francisco’s iconic landmark made several stops in the county on Thursday — including a free mental health wellness expo at Second Church of Christ in Danville — to share his message of hope and healing.
Hines opened his presentations — also at Danville Area Community College and Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin High School, which was attended by students from the northern county high schools — with a moment of silence for the loved ones who have been lost to suicide.
“In my short 37 years, I’ve lost eight people I’ve loved to this pain,” he said, adding they include his biological mother and three friends whom he worked with in the field.
Instead of dwelling on how or why they died, Hines said he chooses to remember their smile, embrace and other good times and celebrate them on their birthdays, “the day they were brought into the world without pain.”
“The only way to grieve is together without blame and without guilt,” he said. “They died because of lethal emotional pain, not you.”
Hines told the young audience in Westville that his life began in the squalor of a crack hotel, where his biological parents, both of whom suffered mental disorders, hustled to survive. He was still a baby when he was adopted by Pat and Debbie Hines, who raised him well but didn’t know how to deal with his escalating mental problems. Kevin Hines was later diagnosed with bipolar disorder, among other things.
Hines recalled that in the fourth grade, he was bullied by eighth-graders at his all-white school.
“I wasn’t all white,” said Hines, whose biological mother was part Jamaican.
He said the bullies physically and verbally tormented him at school, including dumping him head first into the garbage can on a regular basis.
Not coincidentally, that year was when he began experiencing auditory hallucinations in his head.
“I knew one thing: They wanted me gone,” he said of the voices.
‘I don’t want to die’
By age 17, Hines was punching holes in the wall of the home of his adoptive mother, who was divorced by then. On his 18th birthday, she kicked him out of her house out of fear for her well-being and his siblings.
Hines went to live with his dad, who he described as one of the greatest economists in San Francisco but emotionally void and “a tough SOB.” He added he didn’t know his dad’s parents suffered from alcohol abuse until they were in therapy later.
“I believed I was worthless,” Kevin Hines said. “I thought my family wanted me gone. Was that true? No. Not by a long shot. (But) I was in such a state of pain mentally that I was pushing everyone away.”
He said the voices continued to tell him he was his family’s greatest burden and he needed to die. So at 19, he boarded a bus heading for the bridge.
Hines sat in the back row of the crowded bus and started to cry. Then he shouted at the voices, “Leave me alone. I don’t want to die. I’m a good person.”
The only person who reacted was the guy next to him, who turned to the passenger on his other side and said, “What the hell’s wrong with that kid?” When the bus emptied out, Hines looked at the bus driver, hoping he would see his distress and say something kind. Instead, the driver yelled at him to get off the bus.
Hines made the two-mile trek to the bridge, “crying like a baby,” but vowed to turn around if just one of the many people on the bridge — including two police officers — asked him what was wrong and offered help. But the only person who spoke to him was a foreign tourist, who asked him to take her picture.
“I thought absolutely nobody cares,” recalled Hines, who took that as a sign to leap.
As soon as his hands left the rails, Hines realized he’d made “the greatest mistake of my life.
“I did not want to die,” he said, adding he prayed to God to save him during the 225-foot free fall and when he plunged deep into the frigid water below.
When Hines was pulled out by the Coast Guard, he recalled, one of them told him that his unit alone had pulled 57 bodies out of the channel and only one had survived — him. The fall broke his back, but missed severing his spinal cord by two millimeters.
“Ninety-nine percent never get to tell their stories,” said Hines, who sought help and has been traveling the globe 365 days a year to spread the message that suicide is never the solution to a problem.
“I wish I had known then what I know today: My thoughts do not have to become my actions,” he said, asking students to repeat that message with him to drive it home.
‘Get help today’
Though an esteemed mental health advocate and best-selling author, Hines admitted he still struggles with mental illness. Since his suicide attempt, he said he’s been hospitalized in the psychiatric ward nine times “all the way up to this year,” and his dad still worries about him every time his phone rings.
After his third hospitalization, Hines said he voluntarily began taking himself to the hospital and asking for help when he needed it. Perhaps that’s because during that third stay, he met his wife, Margaret, with whom he started the Kevin and Margaret Hines Foundation, which provides funding and education for suicide prevention throughout the U.S. and world.
When Hines asked students how many had experienced mental, emotional or physical pain, many raised their hand.
“Pain is inevitable. It comes for all of us, but suffering is an option. You can let your pain defeat you, or you can let it build you up brick by brick.
“If you’re in epic emotional pain, I’m begging you to get help today,” he continued, adding they can go to a teacher, counselor or someone at school. “That’s what today is all about — that you don’t slip through the cracks, and we lose one more of you. ... Just because you’re going through hell today, doesn’t mean you won’t have that beautiful tomorrow, but you’ve got to be here.”
Hines also asked students if they’ve ever inflicted pain on others through their words or actions.
“If you’re involved in that game ... just put it in the past. Just say you’re sorry, and you won’t do it again. It’s that simple,” he said, telling students, “You can be the school that goes out these doors never to haze or bully someone online again.”
In Westville, students listened intently to Hines, whose appearance was courtesy of the Vermilion County Mental Health 708 Board, OSF HealthCare and many other community partners. At times Thursday, some wiped away tears, while others put their arm around a person sitting next to them. A handful took advantage of the opportunity to talk to school and other counselors on hand.
Junior Bailey Britton and sophomore Hadley Cox, both Westville students, said his story and message left them speechless.
“He gave us a new understanding of what people who are thinking of committing suicide are going through,” Britton said, adding she now realizes that it’s more than feeling sad. “If you’re having those thoughts or feelings, you shouldn’t stay silent.”
“You should talk to someone at your school and ask for help,” Cox said.
Cox said she hopes her peers across the county also take a look at their own actions and how they treat each other.
“I hope people will take it upon themselves to change and treat others like they want to be treated,” she said.
“We need to reach out to each other and treat each other better,” Britton added. “You never know what’s going on in their life.”