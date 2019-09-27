SULLIVAN — A Sullivan Elementary School student and a woman died Friday afternoon when a school bus hit an SUV at a rural intersection in Moultrie County.
“It is with deep sorrow that we are reaching out to let our school family know that a Sullivan Elementary Student lost their life as a result of this tragedy,” the school district said in a news release.
State Trooper Joseph Rush said the bus carrying 11 students was southbound on Illinois 32 about 3:40 p.m. when an SUV headed east on County Road 800 North that had stopped at a stop sign drove into the intersection. Traffic on Illinois 32 does not have a stop sign.
The bus hit the driver’s-side door of the SUV, whose female driver was pronounced dead at the scene, Rush said.
A student on the bus was also pronounced dead at the scene.
“As soon as the school was notified, the administrative team and school social worker went to the scene to provide support, ensure immediate notification to families, and assist with family reunification,” the district said. “On Monday, support and counseling services will be provided to students in all three buildings. We will share additional counseling details as plans are finalized.”
After the crash, the Rosati’s at the Phillips 66 gas station at that intersection provided a room for reunification and food and drinks for those who responded to the crash, the district said.
That included the Sullivan Police Department, Sullivan Fire Department, Moultrie County Sheriff’s Department and the Illinois State Police.