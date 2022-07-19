URBANA — DonateLife is temporarily increasing the value of electronic gift cards given to blood donors at five area blood centers due to an ongoing concern about the rate of blood donation during the summer.
Through July 31, donors coming to the the organization's blood centers at Urbana, Danville, Decatur, Springfield and Mattoon will be given vouchers to redeem for their choices of a $20 e-gift card or 500 bonus points to use in the ImpactLife Donor Rewards Store, the blood service announced.
Donors at mobile blood drives will continue to receive a voucher to redeem for a $10 gift card or 500 bonus points.
DonateLife spokesman Kirby Winn said the blood supply in the region has been down to a one-to-two-day supply for types O-negative and O-positive red blood cells in recent weeks. Platelet inventory has also been low at times.
Other blood types have ranged from a two-day to four-day supply, he said.
“Ideally, we'd be at a five-day inventory for all blood components and blood types,” Winn said.
Contributing to declining supply have been summer holidays, vacations and donors being out of town, along with staffing levels, he said.
ImpactLife’s blood collection team has several openings, which has resulted in having to limit the scheduling of mobile blood drives, according to Winn.
“That’s become more of a factor in the pandemic, so we've taken steps to improve staff recruitment and retention, but it's going to take time to build the team back to where we would like," he said.
Impact life does all its own paid training in phlebotomy and the blood collection process, Winn said. Applicants are directed to this website: bloodcenter.org/apply