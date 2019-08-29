It’s Labor Day weekend, the unofficial end of summer, and there’s not much labor going on. The weekend is big for grilling and picnics while we’re waiting for the onslaught of fall: Illini football and volleyball kick things off this weekend, and soon the bands and the shows will start their new seasons.
This is a good time for many of us to catch up on what we’ve been missing this summer.
ONE LAST SWIM
It’s half-price admission for all this weekend at Sholem Aquatic Center, which will also offer food and drink deals. Saturday, Sunday and Monday hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., the same as Urbana’s Crystal Lake Park Family Aquatic Center.
Rantoul’s Hap Family Aquatic Center is open noon to 7 p.m. on Labor Day. Danville’s Garfield Park pool and the Monticello Family Aquatic Center are all done for the summer, so get out the hoses for some soggy kids.
SAY CHEESE
For that burger: The Arthur Amish Country Cheese Festival is Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Cheese wheels are officially sliced at 10 a.m. Saturday — 150 pounds of mild cheddar, 75 pounds of Colby jack, not to mention specialty fromages. It will be served up with crackers twice a day to festival guests (11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, 11 and 2 Sunday, plus 10:30 a.m. Monday).
That’s not all, says organizer Stephanie Wierman: The Chet Kingery Memorial Bluegrass Festival will be held from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday at The Great Pumpkin Patch, just south of Arthur. Some of the best bluegrass and gospel groups will entertain all day long, she says.
LINE 'EM UP
Champaign County’s Labor Day Parade starts at 10 a.m. at Lincoln Square and continues to Prairie Park, 2000 W. Washington St., for a picnic.
The 108th annual Westville Labor Day Parade is the longest-running in the area. It begins at 200 S. Walnut St. at 11:30 a.m.
In Danville, the Vermilion County Federation of Labor Day Parade gets under way at 9:30 a.m. on the corner of Davis and Vermilion streets and proceeds south to Main Street.
COME DANCING
Spurlock Museum hosts the Flatlands Dance Festival at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, showcasing films and shorts dedicated to dance performance, dance for camera, influential artists in the field and the social impact of dance across the world. The Short Films Competition Program is on Saturday night, highlighting 16 short dance films from a variety of countries.