The number of confirmed cases in Champaign County grew by five Sunday, to 387.
Of those, 206 are considered recovered and 174 are active, according to the C-U Public Health District.
The number of hospitalizations (three) and deaths (seven) remained the same for the sixth straight day.
Confirmed cases by ZIP code, according to CUPHD data, which doesn’t distinguish between recovered and active:
— 103 cases: Rantoul/61866
— 65 cases: Champaign/61821
— 60 cases: Champaign/61820
— 51 cases: Urbana/61802
— 35 cases: Champaign/61822
— 30 cases: Urbana/61801
— 12 cases: Savoy/61874
— 11 cases: Mahomet/61853
— 4 cases: St. Joseph/61873
— 4 cases: Tolono/61880
— 3 cases: Pesotum/61863
— 3 cases: Ludlow/60949— 2 cases: Thomasboro/61878
— 2 cases: Homer/61849
— 1 case: Sidney/61877
— 1 case: Penfield/61862
****
THREE NEW CASES IN DOUGLAS COUNTY
Douglas County reported three new cases on Sunday, involving two males in their 30s and one female in her 70s.Two of the three are isolating at home and one is hospitalized, according to the county health department.
The county of 19,714 now has 26 confirmed cases.
****
A Ford County female in her 30s tested positive for COVID-19, the health department announced Sunday.
Ford now has 18 confirmed cases, including one death. Three of the 18 are associated with “congregate living facilities,” health officials said last week, declining to provide more detail.
Four of the 18 Ford County residents who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 remain in isolation.
****
VERMILION COUNTY: 32 POSITIVE, 1,501 NEGATIVE
None of the 32 residents who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 are hospitalized as of Sunday afternoon, local health department officials announced.
Seventeen of the 32 have been released from isolation. One has died.
According to the county health department, 1,501 residents have tested negative for COVID-19.
****
STATE: 1,734 NEW CASES, 51 FATALITIES
Illinois’ coronavirus-related death toll climbed to 4,177 after 51 new fatalities were added Sunday.
The Illinois Department of Public Health also announced 1,734 new cases, sending the total statewide to 94,191.
The fatalities spanned xxx of Illinois’ 102 counties:— Cook County: 2 males 30s, 1 male 40s, 3 females 60s, 2 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 4 males 70s, 1 unknown 70s, 7 females 80s, 3 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 female 100-plus.
— DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s.
— Kane County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s.
— Kendall County: 1 male 80s.— Lake County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s.
— Madison County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 90s.
— McLean County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s.
— Stephenson County: 1 male 70s.
— Winnebago County: 1 male 70s.
Over the past 24 hours, IDPH announced Sunday afternoon, labs reported 20,295 specimens tested, for a total of 581,944. The statewide seven-day rolling positivity rate is 15 percent.
****
MORNING BRIEFING
— Champaign County’s confirmed COVID-19 case count grew by 26 Saturday, to 382.
It was the sixth straight day of double-digit totals, ending a week in which the county added 119 cases.
Of the 382, 206 cases are considered recovered, with 169 active. Three residents remain hospitalized.
Rantoul’s 61866 ZIP code became the first in the county to surpass 100 cases, adding three for a total of 102. Champaign’s 61821 (65) and 61820 (60) are the only others with more than 50.
— The state’s 10th most populous county, Champaign has the 13th-most cases. Twenty-two of 102 counties have more coronavirus-related deaths than Champaign’s seven.
— A third resident of the Illinois Manteno Veterans’ Home was among 74 fatalities announced by the state. Illinois’ death toll climbed to 4,219 while its number of cases increased by 2,088, to 92,457.
— All but two of Illinois’ 102 counties have reported at least one case, with Edgar (pop. 17,539) and Scott (5,047) still at zero.
Like Champaign and other area counties, both Edgar and Scott are in the central region of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois map.