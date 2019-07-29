DANVILLE — Danville police are investigating three separate shooting incidents on Sunday, two of which sent three people to the hospital.
Cmdr. Josh Webb said the first occurred shortly before 12:56 a.m. when police were called to the 1300 block of May Street for a report of shots fired.
When they arrived, a 28-year-old man said he was outside in his driveway when he heard several gunshots, then saw a dark-colored SUV leaving the scene. Officers checked the area and located multiple bullet holes in the siding of the man’s house.
Around 3:04 p.m., police were called back to the same residence for another report of shots fired. The man reported hearing more gunshots and seeing a white pickup truck fleeing the scene.
The second incident occurred sometime before 4:47 a.m. in the 300 block of Alexander Street.
Webb said officers located a 44-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman. Each had a gunshot wound to the leg.
Both victims said they were in their residence when they heard multiple gunshots outside and were struck by bullets that passed through the house. They were transported to a local hospital, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Webb said the victims weren’t able to give any suspect or vehicle description.
The third incident occurred before 5:04 a.m. in the 500 block of Plum Street.
Webb said officers located a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.
The victim told police he was inside his home when he heard gunshots outside. He said he looked out a window and was struck by a bullet as the shooting continued.
A witness told police she saw two men in dark-colored hooded sweatshirts shooting toward the residence when another man appeared from behind a house and started shooting back at them. All of the suspects fled on foot in unknown directions.
Webb said the victim was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with any information on any of the shootings is asked to call Danville police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS (8477).