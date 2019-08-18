Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Cloudy early followed by heavy thunderstorms this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High near 85F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.