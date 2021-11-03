GEORGETOWN — A bomb threat that led Georgetown-Ridge Farm district officials to call off school for the day turned out to be no threat at all, Superintendent Jean Neal said Wednesday afternoon.
"Law enforcement learned in their investigation that the threat was made in retaliation to a dispute with a student on a Xbox gaming console," Neal said. "The Georgetown Police Department have established that the person responsible for making the threat against the district are not from this area and may be from another country."
Police in the Vermilion County community continue to try to identify the person who phoned in the threat during a 911 call Wednesday morning, Neal said.
Police Chief R. Whitney Renaker said authorities were informed of the threat at 4:15 a.m. After speaking with Neal, it was decided school would be closed for the day, which Neal shared on social media at 6 a.m.
Renaker said University of Illinois bomb-sniffing dogs arrived between 6:30 and 7 a.m. to check all three G-RF school buildings, but found nothing.
Neal thanked Georgetown police, the Vermilion County Sheriff's Office and the UI's K-9 unit for investigating the threat, adding: "We respect and value the support of local, county and state police in helping us maintain a safe school environment."
School will resume Thursday, she said.