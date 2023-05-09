CHAMPAIGN — For the second time in three years, a Unit 4 educator has been honored as one of Illinois' top teachers.
At a surprise schoolwide assembly Tuesday morning at International Prep Academy, fifth-grade teacher Kim Tate was presented with the Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching.
She's one of just 10 middle school award recipients statewide, chosen from a pool of 570 nominees who teach fourth through eighth grade.
Tate "inspires her students through her positivity, belief that any student can learn and her dedication to creating a classroom with a culture of learning," the Golden Apple Foundation said in Tuesday's announcement.
"Throughout the years, Tate has structured her classroom to integrate more collaborative learning opportunities. This has culminated in the students coming together to present unique final projects.
"Tate's lessons empower her students to celebrate their cultural and linguistic heritage and have even sparked inspiration beyond the classroom, prompting some parents to pursue adult education courses in their community."
Surprise!! Kim Tate of International Prep Academy is a 2023 Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching recipient!#TeachGolden pic.twitter.com/5sJW6EaTB9— Golden Apple (@Teach_Golden) May 9, 2023
In 2021, Golden Apple bestowed the same honor upon Dr. Howard Elementary kindergarten teacher Dominique McCotter.
Prior to that, the last time a C-U educator was honored was 2008, when three were among 20 Illinois teachers selected for Golden Apple awards — Urbana’s Elaine Harmon (Thomas Paine Elementary) and Champaign’s Shameem Rakha (Franklin Middle School) and Hillary Sawyer (Booker T. Washington Elementary).