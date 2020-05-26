CHAMPAIGN - Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs help finding the man who burgled a car wash.
Between 6 and 7 a.m. Thursday, April 16, a man entered Le Wash, 1902 W. Bradley Ave., C, and damaged the coin dispensers, stealing $3,000.
Surveillance video captured him committing the theft.
He appears to be a white male, 6 feet tall, about 180 pounds. He appears to be wearing a dark colored hat, zip-up hooded sweatshirt with writing on the front and jeans.
He was driving a black sedan, possibly a Subaru.
If you have any information about this crime, contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, 373tips.com, or via the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters are always 100 percent completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers. All tips are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service.
Tipsters will never be asked their name and are given a secret code number to use when checking on a possible reward. Cash rewards of up to $1,000 may be paid on tips that lead to an arrest.