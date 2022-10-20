URBANA — Here’s a chance to have some input on the selection of Urbana’s next police chief.
The city is working with a national search firm, Polihire, and is inviting the community to fill out a seven-question online survey.
The questions ask respondents such things as what kind of experience and leadership qualities the next chief should have, the most important public safety issues the city faces and what advice they would have for the new chief.
The survey, available in five languages until Nov. 15, can be found here: urbanaillinois.us/police_chief_survey