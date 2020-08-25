Survey Says: Architecture faculty members pick their favorite UI facilities
With full-fledged, inside-outside tours for UI newcomers a casualty of the coronavirus, we asked a dozen faculty members in the School of Architecture to play virtual guide by answering this one question: Design-wise, what’s your favorite building on all of campus?
Krannert Center for the Performing Arts: 3 votes
“Our cultural arts acropolis on the prairie,” raves Professor David Chasco.
“It’s a veritable city within a city,” adds Associate Professor Randy Deutsch, whose as an undergrad spent long afternoons in its “cavernous below-grade rehearsal spaces, played touch football on its block-long parquet-floored lobby, had picnics with friends under the Foellinger Great Hall stairs, experienced life-changing conversations in its outdoor amphitheater and indoor cafe, and camped-out atop its accessible forested rooftop landscape.”
Adds Assistant Professor Sudarshan Krishnan:“For educators and students in architecture, there is lot to learn from the building — sense of place and belonging, modulation of scales, social logic of spaces, proportional and relational principles, the celebration of sound evident in the technical and acoustic capabilities, among others.”
Stock Pavilion: 2 votes
Built in 1912, the structure on West Pennsylvania Avenue “has an air of structural prowess typical of early 20th century modern buildings, full of American optimism, that makes it all the more endearing because it was built to study and examine live large farm animals,” says Assistant Professor Benjamin Bross.
Adds Professor Lynne Dearborn: "It may seem like a very utilitarian building, and it is. But it has a great feeling of space and light that come from the building's cross section and clerestory windows. It has architectural qualities far above its somewhat humble purposes. It would be great if all buildings could inspire us in this way."
State Farm Center: 2 votes
Here’s hoping new students actually get to experience the building formerly known as the Assembly Hall on a basketball game day this winter. Like Krannert, it’s the work of Illini icon Max Abramovitz. The “architectural and engineering marvel” was ahead of its time when it opened 57 years ago, Associate Professor Mark Taylor says, “and still looks futuristic, even if in a slightly retro way these days.”
Ceramics Building: 1 vote
Not as renowned as the first two but the facility on South Goodwin Ave. is bit as unique, says Associate Professor Paul Kapp: “Every fall, I tour the campus with my architecture graduate students. I enjoy showing them the Round Barns on St. Mary's Road; the colonnades at Memorial Stadium; the grand stair hall at Lincoln Hall; and the beautiful woodwork in the University Library. But the building I most enjoy showing them is the Ceramics Building on Goodwin Avenue.
"This early 20th century arts and crafts building features numerous terra-cotta ornamental features on its facade but it is the first floor hallway that I find so interesting. Most people don't know that Illinois was once one of the leading brick-making states in the nation. On each side of its wall there are panels showcasing brick that was made in Illinois. You can see the brick that was used to brick build the famous bungalows in West Chicago; the brick Frank Lloyd Wright used to build his masterpieces in Oak Park; and the brick found on great buildings in the Chicago Loop, like the Rookery.
"A leisurely stroll through its first floor corridor is an Illinois architectural history lesson. It would be a real tragedy if these walls were covered up or demolished. I hope that will never happen."
Mumford House: 1 vote
The 1870s building made on the National Register of Historic Places cut and tops Landscape Architecture Professor D. Fairchild Ruggles’ favorite facilities list: “Amidst the large, solid, brick buildings that surround it, the Mumford House is a humble reminder of our heritage as a land grant campus. At a time when education and knowledge are being actively attacked as fake or elite, the Mumford House reminds us that there is nothing fake or elite about a public university founded as a shared ‘socialist’ resource for the people of Illinois.”
Foellinger Auditorium: 1 vote
“I have found that both its interior and exterior presence provide a physical and emotional reaction from all who encounter the building and it creates a sense of place attachment to the campus,” Lecturer AnnaMarie Bliss says. "It is iconic in its relationship to the quad and the university image."
The best of Charles Platt: 1 vote
As fond as he is of Foellinger, School of Architecture Director Francisco Rodríguez-Suárez chooses a couple of Charles Platt’s greatest hits. “As an architect, I like the feeling of campus provided by (Platt’s) several buildings, including the main library and the old Architecture building. Also, this decade they will celebrate their hundredth anniversary.”
Temple H. Buell Hall: 1 vote
“Its large, cavernous and tapered atrium” is among the features that makes it Professor Botond Bognar’s top pick. "This carefully-lit space between studios and faculty offices provides an impressive means for their (visual) communication, acts as a lively gathering or event place for the three schools, and can be experienced also from many vantage points such as the several bridges crossing it and from the major, open stairway that extends from the B1 level to the third floor.”