DANVILLE — A Danville man is in police custody for allegedly shooting another man in that city earlier this month.
Danville police Commander Josh Webb said Derrell L. Boston, 23, whose last known address was in the 800 block of John Street, was arrested Monday in Dolton by the U.S. Marshals Service for the April 14 shooting of a man in the 900 block of Wakely Drive, Danville.
About 10:40 p.m. on that Tuesday, police found a 27-year-old man in that block with gunshot wounds to his leg and arm. He told police he was walking when a silver vehicle drove past him and a man inside started shooting at him.
Danville police developed Boston as a suspect and two days later obtained a warrant for his arrest on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and unlawful use of weapons by a felon. Bond on the warrant was set at $500,000.
If convicted of the most serious of the charges, Boston faces up to 30 years in prison.
He’s currently in the Cook County Jail awaiting extradition to Vermilion County.