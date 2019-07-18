URBANA — Federal marshals have arrested a Champaign man in Mississippi for a spring bank robbery in Urbana.
Urbana police Lt. Rich Surles said Robert R. Mullins, 22, was picked up in Gulfport, Miss., on Thursday morning on a Champaign County arrest warrant charging him with the robbery of the Heartland Bank and Trust, 602 S. Vine St.
About 3:47 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, Urbana police were sent to the bank after a man handed a teller a note demanding money. No weapon was displayed.
“He had his hands in his sleeves,” Surles said at the time of the holdup. “He presents a note with denominations of cash on it. The clerk was initially confused.”
After clarifying that it was a robbery and the denominations he wanted, the robber ran south, then went east on Oregon from Vine Street. No one was injured and the exchange between the robber and the teller was so quiet, the other employees and customer in the bank didn’t know it was happening.
Based on a tip and what Surles described as “good detective work,” police developed Mullins as a suspect.
A warrant was issued for his arrest in mid-June for financial institution robbery, a Class 1 felony carrying penalties ranging from probation to four to 15 years in prison upon conviction. Bond was set at $100,000.
It’s unclear how soon Mullins will be returned to Champaign County.
Police say the bank robbery remains under investigation and ask that anyone who has information, photographs, or video recordings call Urbana police at 217-384-2320.
Detectives will arrange to meet with witnesses privately. Callers may remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, submit a tip onthe Champaign County Crime Stoppers website (champaigncountycrimestoppers.com), or submit a tip on the free P3 Tips app.