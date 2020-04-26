URBANA — A former Champaign resident is in the county jail following his arrest in Decatur for allegedly shooting a man in east Urbana earlier this year.
Champaign County sheriff’s Lt. Curt Apperson said Darrell Keith Hubbard, 24, of Rockford, was picked up Friday night by Decatur police, with an assist from the U.S. Marshals Service.
He had been wanted on a warrant issued two months ago after he was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm for allegedly shooting a man in the leg on Feb. 15 about 7:20 p.m. in the 2600 block of High Street.
Apperson said the motive for the shooting was not clear but investigators believe that Hubbard and the victim were acquainted. The shooting victim was treated and released from the hospital the same day.
“We identified Hubbard as a suspect through witnesses and confirmed that it was him,” Apperson said.
Witnesses said “PooPoo” — Hubbard’s street name — had done the shooting.
“We tried to find him that night but could not,” Apperson said.
Investigators obtained the arrest warrant within days of the shooting. A judge had set bond on the warrant at $100,000.
However, Hubbard is currently on parole for a 2015 Champaign County conviction for unlawful use of a weapon by a felon which netted him an eight-year prison sentence so he cannot be released even if he could post $10,000 cash because of a parole hold.
Court records show Hubbard also has a prior conviction from Champaign County for aggravated unlawful use of weapons from 2014.
He is expected to appear in court Monday to be arraigned.
If convicted of the charge, he faces six to 30 years in prison.