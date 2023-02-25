URBANA — A Champaign man who told police he was selling cocaine as a “stepping stone,” has been criminally charged.
Marvin Bright, 30, was arrested Thursday by members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force who had obtained a search warrant for his home in the 2400 block of High View Court, Champaign.
About 10:30 a.m., police watched him pull up to his residence and ordered him to get out of his vehicle. After initially refusing, he admitted to police he had cocaine on him and did not want to go back to jail.
Police found four bags with a total of about 6.2 grams of suspected cocaine and $256 cash on Bright.
He admitted to police that he had just been released from parole on a 2018 delivery of controlled substance conviction and was selling cocaine as a “stepping stone.”
In his home, police found digital scales, a suspected drug ledger, boxes of sandwich bags, and baking soda, all commonly used in drug sales.
Judge Brett Olmstead set Bright’s bond at $5,000 and told him to be back in court March 28.
Bright was released from jail Saturday after posting $500.
If convicted, he faces penalties ranging from probation to four to 15 years in prison.