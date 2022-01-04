URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly had weapons and suspected crack cocaine in a home where he was staying is being held in the Champaign County Jail.
Police arrested Wayne Colson, 26, who listed an address in the 300 block of West Hill Street, early on Dec. 30 following a search of his apartment and a car.
According to a police report, officers sought a search warrant based on drug sales that Colson had allegedly made to people working with police.
During the search, police found a loaded handgun, a semiautomatic rifle, ammunition for both guns, about 3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and a scale.
Police also searched a car that Colson initially denied was his but later admitted was “passed around” among various people. Police found the keys for it in his apartment.
He was charged Monday with armed violence, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. If convicted of the most serious, he faces six to 30 years in prison.
Because of a previous conviction for aggravated battery, Colson is not permitted to possess guns. He also has an unresolved aggravated battery case.
Colson’s bond was set Monday at $500,000.