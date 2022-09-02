CHAMPAIGN — A suspicious item left near highly-flammable materials in Champaign Friday morning proved to be benign, police said.
Champaign police received a report at about 7 a.m. Friday about a large piece of unattended luggage at the intersection of Springfield Avenue and Staley Road.
Police said its Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit responded and thoroughly inspected the suitcase, and after it was found to be benign, it was removed from the area.
Traffic was briefly rerouted near the intersection as a safety precaution.